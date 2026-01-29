A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa seem perfectly in sync at live show: Watch

A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa appeared perfectly in sync as they soaked in the music and fashion at Paris Fashion Week.

Bringing the A-list energy to the front row seat at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show on Tuesday, January 27, the two music powerhouses were spotted enjoying and lip-syncing along the soundtrack during the live presentation.

In addition to the Levitating hitmaker and Rihanna’s longtime partner, the star-studded front row also included other notable attendees: Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, Gracie Abrams, Tilda Swinton, and Margaret Qualley.

Shortly after her appearance at the fashion show, Cruz, 51, took to her Instagram to offer some highlights from her latest outing at the PFW.

Among the photos was a short video capturing the Spanish actress, Dua, 30, and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, clapping and playfully lip-syncing the lyrics “Feels the way I do about you now…” as Oasis’ 1995 hit Wonderwall played in the background.

The Oscar winning actress shared the brief clip with a caption that read, “dream karaoke group?”

For the outing, the Radical Optimism tour performer donned a bold, fiery yellow, black, and red patterned skirt suit with a matching handbag from the Chanel Métiers d'art 2026 collection.

The Highest 2 Lowest actor, meanwhile, arrived in a sleek black leather trench coat paired with a salmon-colored dress shirt and a navy-and-silver striped tie.

The star-studded event at the Grand Palais marked a major moment for the house as it featured the haute couture debut of Matthieu Blazy for Chanel. The show featured a surreal set with giant mushrooms and pink willow trees.