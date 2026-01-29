Justin Bieber dedicates special song to Kendall Jenner on her birthday

Kendall Jenner shares rare details about her 30th birthday celebration

Kendall Jenner shared inside details about her 30th birthday party, which she celebrated intimately with her close friends.

The American, who turned 30 last year on November 3, revealed that she had the best time going on a trip with 30 friends to celebrate her birthday.

While appearing for a chat on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kendall disclosed how Justin Bieber was one of the friends, who was on the trip and how he dedicated a song to her on birthday.

Fallon asked her during the interview that he saw Bieber casually singing in one of the videos, “Did Justin Bieber get up and sing?”

She revealed that he did sing. “It was really cute because the song he was singing Devotion… we all sang a few songs, we were pretty under the influence. We were having fun.”

Jenner added that the Baby singer was already singing different songs when he called her from across the room and started singing song Devotion from his new album "Swag."

The American socialite unveiled that Devotion was the song that almost didn’t make to the album, she pushed the 31-year-old for the song.

Kendall stated, “There was a moment where it almost didn’t make it to the album. Not that it was up to me at all, but I pushed for the song a little bit and he knew I loved it he was like, ‘Kendall, this is for you.”