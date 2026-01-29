'The Pitt'' star Katherine LaNasa finds something in common with Kelly Ripa

Katherine LaNasa appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday and quickly discovered a fun connection with host Kelly Ripa.

The Pitt star praised Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos as “couple goals,” before joking that she and her own husband, Melrose Place alum Grant Show, should follow their lead.

“Grant and I need to do this. We need to get a show,” LaNasa said.

Consuelos jumped in with an invitation for LaNasa and Show to “fill in” for him and Ripa on the talk show sometime.

LaNasa was delighted by the idea, “Yes! Live with Katherine and Grant!”

Ripa agreed calling it “such a great idea.”

That’s when LaNasa pointed out the one thing she and Ripa share, “And we both have these really handsome husbands, don’t we?”

Ripa laughed and replied, “We are blessed, blessed women. For sure.”

The compliments didn’t stop there.

LaNasa appreciated Ripa’s fashion sense especially her shoes admitting she’s admired them since Ripa’s Regis and Kelly days.

Ripa also told LaNasa she could play Grace Kelly.

While LaNasa admitted to not hearing it before, she put it as “goals,” as Ripa jokingly urged agents to “get on it.”

The lively exchange left viewers entertained and sparked playful speculation about whether “Live with Katherine and Grant” could one day become reality.