Harry Styles brings ‘Kiss All The Time' to the 2026 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles is set to return to the BRIT Awards stage in 2026, promising his fans a live performance of his new music from the upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Cheshire-born singer, who grew up in Holmes Chapel, will be performing on the show for the first time in three years.

Styles is the second performer announced for this year’s ceremony, joining neo-soul singer Olivia Dean.

However, the singer first rose to fame with One Direction and since then he built a hugely successful solo career.

In 2023, he won four BRIT Awards after releasing his last album, Harry’s House.

This performance comes ahead of the release of his fourth album on March 6.

The first single, Aperture, came out on January 22 along with news of a seven-city residency.

Moreover, this includes a record-breaking 12-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, showing just how much his music continues to connect with fans.

This year, BRIT Awards will take place in Manchester at the Co-op Live for the first time, with comedian Jack Whitehall hosting.

Harry’s return to the stage is expected to be one of the biggest moments of the night, giving fans a chance to see his new music.