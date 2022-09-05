Prince Harry's plans to mend ties with William disrupted by Meghan?

Prince Harry 'wants mediator to mend relationship' with his elder brother Prince William, with whom he used to share an extremely close brotherly bond.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' sons relations have reportedly broken down since Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle joined the royal family back in 2018. However, Harry is interested to get it back on track, but Meghan's interviews and podcast are worsening the situation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, who are currently in the UK to attend some charity events, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and they subsequently moved to a sprawling mansion in Montecito, where they now live with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 15 months.



Katie Nicholl, royal expert, told how Prince Harry was "ready to mend his relationship" with his brother, prior to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, however, he might "need a mediator". It is thought things are still quite frosty between the two brothers, with "no plans" for their families to meet up.

Katie, speaking with Entertainment Tonight, claimed: "Harry, I'm told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress. It was something that he had suggested to his father. He's made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved."

"I'm hearing that he wants to be over here for the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. I think, possibly, that suggestion of a mediator is probably less the relationship with his father, because his father is open to wanting to sort things out," she claimed.

"I would imagine that that idea of wanting a mediator is probably more to do with him and William. His relationship, really, is at a bit of a crossroads. We have been told for many months now that they're not close at the moment. It has been very, very difficult."



However, there has been no thawing of the ice between the two brothers, especially since the ongoing fallout from some of the claims Harry and Meghan made about the royal family during their infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan's new claims in her new bombshell interview, with a US magazine, have further caused tensions. Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were known as the "Fab Four" before relations broke down.