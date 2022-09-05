Florence Pugh joins Olivia Wilde for ‘Don't Worry Darling’ red carpet

Florence Pugh is joining Olivia Wilde for the Don't Worry Darling red carpet amid continued attention on behind-the-scenes rumors.

At the film's Venice Film Festival premiere on Monday, Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, posed with costars Styles, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, Chris Pine, and Nick Kroll on the red carpet.

Pugh brought her grandmother along for the red carpet debut.

The photo op came hours after Pugh sat out the film's press conference while on a flight from the Dune: Part Two set and Wilde fielded a question about rumors of a "falling out" between herself and Pugh.



Photo credits: People

Wilde responded to the question, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us."

"We're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."



