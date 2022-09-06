 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Paris Hilton Arrives at Burning Man In Dazzling outfit

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Paris Hilton showed up at the Black Rock Desert in Nevada to party hard at the Burning Man Festival. Hilton’s outfits were on fleek as she shared photos of her fashion statement on social media.

Under the theme of ‘Waking Dreams’, this year’s festival is explored the “transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrating the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways”.

The Stars Are Blind singer excitedly shared that she was packing for the festival dressed in a signature Barbie-pink cat suit. Now sharing a glimpse at her outfits for the festival, the model shared her shimmery pastel bodycon jumpsuit.


The star could also be seen strutting down the desert in a dazzling sequined outfit.

Guided by the values expressed by the 10 Principles, Burning Man is a global ecosystem of artists, makers, and community organisers who co-create art, events, and local initiatives around the world. Most recognisably, tens of thousands of Burners gather annually to build Black Rock City, a participative temporary metropolis in the Nevada desert.

The non-profit Burning Man Project produces the annual Burning Man event in Black Rock City, and provides year-round support, connection, education, and grants to an ever-growing network of Regional Burning Man communities in more than 40 U.S. states and 35 countries.

