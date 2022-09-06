Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck welcome new member in their blended family

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and hubby Ben Affleck have reportedly welcome a new member in their family as they were spotted carrying home an animal crate this weekend.



In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the Marry Me actor and Argo star put on a public display of affection while they stepped out in Los Angeles with JLo’s twins Max and Emme.

The family was captured heading to an animal rescue center in the city and were later photographed taking home an animal crate indicating that they adopted a pet animal.



For their day out, the newlyweds wore matching white shirts with Lopez sporting a blue jeans while Affleck donned khaki pants.



The snaps featured the two getting cosy as Lopez whispered something in Affleck’s ear while entering the rescue center.

Lopez’s child Emme was later seen carrying the cardboard crate as they looked in good spirits with their brother and a friend.

