 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk slams Amazon Prime’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Elon Musk slams Amazon Prime’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series on Twitter
Elon Musk slams Amazon Prime’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series on Twitter 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed Amazon Prime Video’s billion-dollar fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power in latest series of tweets.

The billionaire took to Twitter on Monday and shared his critical review of the series, which has had the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video - with 25 million viewers.

“Tolkien is turning in his grave,” Musk wrote in reference to the series’ late author J.R.R. Tolkien. “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice,” he added.

Musk’s seems to play into his rivalry with Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos after the two tech giants compete over their space ventures; Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Meanwhile, Rings of Power is set “thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness,” the logline reads.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry seemed ‘awkward’ while Meghan shined like a ‘rockstar’ at Manchester event

Prince Harry seemed ‘awkward’ while Meghan shined like a ‘rockstar’ at Manchester event
Tiffany Haddish finally comments on ‘child sexual abuse allegations’: ‘I deeply regret’

Tiffany Haddish finally comments on ‘child sexual abuse allegations’: ‘I deeply regret’
Queen Elizabeth’s role in British government

Queen Elizabeth’s role in British government
Julia Roberts opens up about her return to acting following 4-year hiatus

Julia Roberts opens up about her return to acting following 4-year hiatus
Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck welcome new member in their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck welcome new member in their blended family
'Vulnerable' Prince Harry looks up to Meghan Markle to escape 'horror trap'

'Vulnerable' Prince Harry looks up to Meghan Markle to escape 'horror trap'
Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s UK visit

Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s UK visit
Meghan Markle delivers first public speech in UK since Megxit, royal analysts react

Meghan Markle delivers first public speech in UK since Megxit, royal analysts react

Taylor Hawkins’ son steals show after drumming in late father’s spot

Taylor Hawkins’ son steals show after drumming in late father’s spot

Latest

view all