Netflix's upcoming series 'Narco-Saints' releases final trailer

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022
Netflix has officially unveiled the trailer for the upcoming tense series Narco-Saints. The six episodes series is scheduled to debut this Friday, September 09, 2022.
The upcoming South Korean crime series starring Squid Game star actor Park Hae-soo is directed by Yoon Jong Bin.
A thrilling and explosive criminal series features an explosive look at the underworld of drug lords as well as undercover secret operations from the underworld of drug lords.
• Ha Jung Woo
• Park Hae Soo
• Yoo Yeon Seok
• Hwang Jung Min
• Jo Woo Jin
Narco-Saints, which is based on true events, is about an entrepreneur who is forced to join a government secret mission to take down a Korean drug lord operating in South America.