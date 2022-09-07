 
entertainment
Amber Heard’s threatening email ‘written on the notes app’?

Amber Heard’s PR team leak has sparked another war on social media with many accusing an independent journalist of ‘faking the email’ she’s screengrabbed and posted online.

Some even went on to accuse the journalist of starting a “cult” in support of Johnny Depp.

One even went as far as to write, “Lmao, it's literally just something [she] wrote on a notes app, y'all are so damn gullible I don't even know how you survive.”

The netizen also went on to claim, “I could write something in notes or send myself emails as well, but I'm not a pathetic weirdo. Y'all just further confirm you're in a cult”.

For those unversed, this is in reference to the email shared by the journalist Jessica about Amber Heard’s PR moves against Johnny Depp, to win back public approval. 

