Jennette McCurdy shares more abuse from late mother after smash hit book

Jennette McCurdy revealed a shockingly horrific email from her abusive late mother

Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy recently appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and revealed a shockingly horrific email from her abusive late mother.

The now 30-year-old star’s revelation came after delivering a smash hit book that was interestingly titled, I’m Glad My Mom Died and detailed her mother Debra McCurdy’s abuse towards her growing up.

During her appearance on Jada’s show, Jennette read out an especially shocking email that she says her mom, who passed away in 2013, sent her.

“I am so disappointed in you. You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little … *expletive*, a floozy, all used up,” the email said.

Debra went on to describe her daughter as a ‘conniving, evil, liar,’ and asked her in the email: “Where did she (good little girl) go and who is this monster that has replaced her?”

“You’re an ugly monster now. I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you,” the email further read, with the last line saying: “P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.”

In her explosive book, Jennette detailed more instances of abuse, also alleging that Nickelodeon offered her ‘hush money’ in an effort to stop her from speaking about her experience as a child actor at the network.