Alia Bhatt's latest promotional look for 'Brahmastra' steals the show

Alia Bhatt opted for a classy outfit amid Brahmastra promotions, as she gears up for the film's release in two days.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared her picture from Brahmastra promotions on Instagram, and was seen in a white t-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans and a lavender-coloured overcoat.

Alia wroe: “2 DAYS TO GO! See you at the moviessssssss.”





The caption showed Alia’s excitement for her forthcoming venture.

Brahmastra is an Ayan Mukerji project starring Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film is set to be released on September 9.