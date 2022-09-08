Eva Mendes reveals she doesn’t miss acting: Here’s why

Hitch star Eva Mendes has finally spoken up on why she had left Hollywood a decade ago.



“I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said in a recent interview with Variety magazine.

The Ghost Rider actress further explained, “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.”

Speaking about Latina actress getting more opportunities these days, Eva mentioned, “10 years ago I wasn’t being offered things that weren’t specifically Latina. “It is exciting that things are different now, so who knows what I will do in the future.”

However, the Fast Five star remarked, “I don’t really miss acting and right now I am keeping it in home with my kids.”



For the unversed, Eva and her partner Ryan Gosling are parents to two daughters.

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is what I’m supposed to do right now,’” stated the actress.

Besides, being a mom, Eva is associated with Skura Style as brand ambassador and she was seen celebrating her co-ownership with home-style product.

“I love a clean house. That doesn’t mean my house is always clean at all. What it means is when I have a clean kitchen and a clean house that is like mental wellness for me,” she added.