BTS V sends internet into meltdown with shirtless photo, J-Hope reacts

BTS idol V effortlessly flaunts his fabulous build in recent clicks.

The 26-year-old idol dropped breathtaking pictures of him on Instagram where he could be seen perched on a park bench.

V opted for a pair of loose jeans and a brown jacket dropping down at the end of his arms. The idol’s bare back with rays of sunshine on it got all the attention.

Check out the stunning photo and black and white version of the same.



Fellow member J-Hope also commented on the photo with a surprised emoji along with multiple fire emojis.



Shortly after the photos came out, fans flooded the Twitter with hilarious posts and reactions.

A user explained ARMY's collective reaction in one post:

Another fan teased the idol by sharing "V's guide to take off the shirt."

One fan fixed V's photo and covered his back with a blue scarf so he does not catch cold.

The BTS fans also predicted that these photos could be a part of an upcoming Magazine shoot for which the idol recently visited New York.

