 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS V sends internet into meltdown with shirtless photo, J-Hope reacts

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

BTS V sends internet into meltdown with shirtless photo, J-Hope reacts
BTS V sends internet into meltdown with shirtless photo, J-Hope reacts

BTS idol V effortlessly flaunts his fabulous build in recent clicks.

The 26-year-old idol dropped breathtaking pictures of him on Instagram where he could be seen perched on a park bench.

V opted for a pair of loose jeans and a brown jacket dropping down at the end of his arms. The idol’s bare back with rays of sunshine on it got all the attention.

Check out the stunning photo and black and white version of the same.

Fellow member J-Hope also commented on the photo with a surprised emoji along with multiple fire emojis.

BTS V sends internet into meltdown with shirtless photo, J-Hope reacts

Shortly after the photos came out, fans flooded the Twitter with hilarious posts and reactions.

A user explained ARMY's collective reaction in one post:

Another fan teased the idol by sharing "V's guide to take off the shirt."

One fan fixed V's photo and covered his back with a blue scarf so he does not catch cold.

The BTS fans also predicted that these photos could be a part of an upcoming Magazine shoot for which the idol recently visited New York.

More From Entertainment:

Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral

Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral
Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates

Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates
Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed
David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’

David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’
King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert

King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert
Britney Spears doesn’t believe her relationship with sons can be fixed: Insider

Britney Spears doesn’t believe her relationship with sons can be fixed: Insider
Piers Morgan lashes out at 'vile' hater ridiculing the Queen: 'Disgusting'

Piers Morgan lashes out at 'vile' hater ridiculing the Queen: 'Disgusting'
Where Meghan Markle ‘fits’ into King Charles’ monarchy? Archie, Lilibet ‘walking tight rope’

Where Meghan Markle ‘fits’ into King Charles’ monarchy? Archie, Lilibet ‘walking tight rope’
Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Malala Yousafzai reminisces about meeting Queen Elizabeth II

Malala Yousafzai reminisces about meeting Queen Elizabeth II

Latest

view all