Paloma Faith shows off baby bump with boyfriend by her side

Paloma Faith leaned on her partner's support in a black and white snap

Paloma Faith proudly showed off her growing baby bump as she was seen with her boyfriend Stevie Thomas in an Instagram snap on Friday.

The 44-year-old singer who announced she was expecting her first child with the 'posh' managing director in October, leaned on her partner's support in a black and white snap.

Paloma donned a white Champion cropped T-shirt and nd accesorised with multiple layered necklaces.

She completed the look with distressed denim jeans which were unbuttoned and folded down to display her bump.

The snap comes after the star shared the snap of herself from her dancing days in 1999.

Paloma wrote: 'Throwback to me being a dancer @lovedoughevents in about 1999 hahahahah in Leeds! Thanks for sending @junior.cunning.'

The star found happiness with boyfriend Stevie, director of venue The JamHouse, a year ago and has admitted she is finally considering marriage, following her 'devastating' split from long term partner Leyman Lahcine.

A source said at the time: 'Paloma and Stevie are absolutely head over heels for each other but she's been telling people it also feels like her healthiest relationship ever.

'He's 6ft6 and she loves how he towers over her.'

It also comes after Paloma revealed that she felt “betrayed” to be the first one to be killed on Celebrity Traitors.

The 44-year-old singer was murdered in plain sight by her close friend Alan Carr, who had been tasked with wiping pollen from a "poisonous" flower onto one of the Faithfuls' faces.