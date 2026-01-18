Eamonn Holmes splashes out on romantic weekend home for Katie Alexander

Eamonn Holmes is spending his hard-earned fortune on a new home

Eamonn Holmes is spending his hard-earned fortune on a new home to enjoy cosy weekends with his new girlfriend, Katie Alexander, in Hollywood, Northern Ireland.

The TV presenter, 66, split from his former This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford, 65, in June 2024 after 27 years together and 14 of which they were married.

Eamonn did not hesitate to move on, dating counsellor Katie,44, who is 22 years his junior.

And according to new reports, Eamonn has splashed the cash on a new property for them to enjoy cosy weekends away together.

'Eamonn loves going back to Northern Ireland visiting family and he’s been after a new place there for a while', a source said.

'It will be the perfect place to build a home with Katie, with no memories of anyone else. They can use it for weekend retreats.'

This development is perfect as houses can be custom-built for wheelchair users', The Sun reported.

Eamonn and Ruth have largely avoided speaking about each other following their split.

Just this week, Ruth teased the exciting release of her tell-all memoir amid her divorce.