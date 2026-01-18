Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reveals Netflix’s strategy for distracted viewers

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck share their thoughts on Netflix’ new changes made to cater a certain movie watchers society.

The duo appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience to promote their upcoming movie The Rip. Affleck and Damon joined forces to work as swell as produce the film.

Given the chance, the pals discuss the difference between watching a movie at home or in theater.

“I went to see One Battle After Another on IMAX — there’s nothing like that feeling,” Damon said, recalling a trip he took with his family.

“You’re in with you know a bunch of strangers, but people in your community and you’re having this experience together. I always say it’s more like going to church — you show up at an appointed time. It doesn’t wait for you.”

Watching a movie at home, as per Damon, is a very different experience. He added: “You’re watching in a room, the lights are on, other shit’s going on, the kids are running around, the dogs are running around, whatever it is. It’s just a very different level of attention that you’re willing, or that you’re able to give to it.”

The Instigators star then briefly discussed the impact of the shift, of movies from cinema to home, effecting the efficacy of movie making.

“For instance, Netflix — the standard way to make an action movie, that we learned, was you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third — and the big one with all the explosions and you spend most of your money on that one in the third act. That’s your kind of finale.”

The Departed actor added, “Now, [Netflix is] like, ‘Can we get a big one in the first five minutes?’ We want people to stay tuned in. And it wouldn’t be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they’re watching.”

After laughing with Rogan, Damon added, “It’s going to really start to infringe on how we’re telling these stories.”

The Argo star then chimed in, “But then you look at Adolescence and it didn’t do any of that shit and it was f**king great.”

Damon agreed but said, “It feels more like the exception,” adding, “I hope it’s not.”

“My feeling is just that it demonstrates that you don’t need to do any of that shit to get people [to watch],” Affleck said.

The Rip is currently available to watch on Netflix.