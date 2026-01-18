‘Heated Rivalry’ author shares ‘embarrassing’ detail about famous work

Rachel Reid penned the novel series which became the basis for television’s latest sensation, Heated Rivalry.

The swift success of the TV series based on her work has naturally revitalised the Canadian writer’s confidence in her work, who stated that she is no longer “embarrassed” by it.

The author’s new outlook was reported alongside her blog entry from last year, in which she had revealed, “I write sexually explicit queer romance novels about hockey players. You probably know this, but I’m saying it because it’s something that I don’t feel comfortable telling everyone.”

Following the TV adaptation of her work, the author admittedly has less reservations about it.

“There’s nothing to be embarrassed about anymore,” she told the BBC. “People are so open about loving the show. It’s embarrassing to not like it.”

Rachel, 45, further acknowledged the explicit nature of her literary work, saying that she thought her text was “unadaptable”.

Despite the initial skepticism, the author of the queer novels went on to note, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen an adaptation this loyal before.”

“I feel very good about it. A lot of the community around it – all these events, watch parties, raves – it’s because the show is such a great vibe check for people.”

She additionally said that if you enjoy the Heated Rivalry TV series, “you’re probably on the right side of a lot of things.”

Premiered in November 2025, the show has quickly amassed a dedicated fanbase, leading to many of its actors gaining overnight stardom.

Meanwhile, the Canadian sports drama is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changer book series.