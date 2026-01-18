Ansel Elgort steps into fatherhood after sexual assault allegations

Ansel Elgort spotted with mysterious baby after sexual assault allegations

Ansel Elgort sparked excitement after he was spotted in New York City carrying a baby.

Earlier this week, the Fault in Our Stars actor stepped out in public with a newborn strapped to his chest in a baby carrier.

While the 31-year-old American actor and singer has not made a public announcement about the little one, several news outlets reported that he has quietly became a father.

The Baby Driver lead is said to have secretly welcomed his first child with a secret partner following his high-profile breakup with Violetta Komyshan. The former couple broke their decade-long relationship in November 2022.

On January 13, Elgort was photographed running errands while holding a baby accompanied by a woman walking alongside him.

He braved the chilly weather in black leather pants, matching boots tucked under his trousers, and a blue-and-white knit sweater.

The baby, meanhwile, was bundled up in a cosy white sweater onesie.

The father-baby duo was joined by a mystery woman, who wore denim jeans, a black top, and a white cropped puffer coat.

While the identity of Elgort’s current partner has not been publicly disclosed, she was seen wearing a ring during the outing, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

Additional details regarding the baby’s name and gender have not been made available at this time.

The trio ended up taking the subway train together to meet up with two older people, who appeared to be his date’s parents.

The baby news comes nearly six years after the West Side Story actor was accused of sexual assault by a woman on Twitter (now X) in June 2020. She alleged the incident occurred in 2014, when she was 17 and Elgort was 20.

He denied the allegation in an Instagram post, stating that he and the woman had a “brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship.”

Elgort did, however, apologise for how he ended the relationship, admitting to “ghosting” her and describing his behavior as “immature and cruel.