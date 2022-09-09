Here are all the events cancelled following Queen Elizabeth’s death

file footage

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully in Scotland on Thursday, with the United Kingdom grieving her death with multiple event cancellations and postponements being announced soon after.



As per BBC, some anticipated upcoming events have made their future plans clear, with London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall declaring that it would not be showing Prom 71 tomorrow, and will also not be going forward with Last Night of the Proms on Saturday.

In addition to this, the Mercury Music Prize scheduled to take place on September 8 in London was also postponed soon after Buckingham Palace officially announced the news of the Queen’s death.

Sporting fixtures, from cricket matches to golf tournaments, have also been postponed or cancelled, including Friday’s Test Match between England and South Africa, as well as the PGA golf championship.

Meanwhile, a minute’s silence will be observed at the US Open tennis championship in New York before the first women’s semi-final match.

Two English Football League matches have also been postponed, with BBC reporting that Formula 1 has plans to observe a minute’s silence in respect.