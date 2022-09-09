 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II branded 'soulless coloniser' by monarchy haters

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II is slammed as a coloniser by haters.

English singer Peter Andre's son, Junior, has defended the Queen from haters dubbing her 'soulless'.

Junior shared a post written by presenter David Whiteley on Instagram, reading: "This generation is seeing so much mad things back to back. It's one of the maddest times to be alive. And also... the most unserious generation ever.

"Some of the soulless comments I've read, all for likes and a pinned comment."

Supporters of the Queen chimed in to comment: "Totally agree. The disgusting vitriol taking place on Twitter today regarding the passing of our Queen is appalling. I really do fear for our future."

"Yes I agree. Totally disgusting," added another.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth II ‘always brought sense of comfort, peace’: Khloe Kardashian

Queen Elizabeth II ‘always brought sense of comfort, peace’: Khloe Kardashian

Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?

Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?
King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II

King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II
Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19

Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19
Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘years of racism’?

Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘years of racism’?
Queen Elizabeth II demise: Reaction from Bollywood celebrities on social media

Queen Elizabeth II demise: Reaction from Bollywood celebrities on social media
Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in Balmoral after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in Balmoral after Queen’s death
Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family
Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral

Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral
Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates

Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates
Heartbreaking footage of crew announcing Queen’s death mid-flight: Watch

Heartbreaking footage of crew announcing Queen’s death mid-flight: Watch
Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed

Latest

view all