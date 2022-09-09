Queen Elizabeth II branded 'soulless coloniser' by monarchy haters

Queen Elizabeth II is slammed as a coloniser by haters.

English singer Peter Andre's son, Junior, has defended the Queen from haters dubbing her 'soulless'.

Junior shared a post written by presenter David Whiteley on Instagram, reading: "This generation is seeing so much mad things back to back. It's one of the maddest times to be alive. And also... the most unserious generation ever.



"Some of the soulless comments I've read, all for likes and a pinned comment."

Supporters of the Queen chimed in to comment: "Totally agree. The disgusting vitriol taking place on Twitter today regarding the passing of our Queen is appalling. I really do fear for our future."



"Yes I agree. Totally disgusting," added another.