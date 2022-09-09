 
entertainment
UK national anthem changed to ‘God save the King’ as Charles ascends throne

Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8 has prompted many urgent changes in the UK, with major changes being made to the British national anthem as well.

As per Mirror UK, many monumental changes are already underway, with the changes to the national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’ being the first to be confirmed.

Going forward, the British national anthem will no longer be God Save the Queen, and has immediately been changed to Gods Save our Gracious King, with ‘she’ and ‘her’ being substituted by ‘he’ and ‘him’.

The Queen’s demise came after months of speculation over her declining health, with mobility and health issues marring the twilight years of her historic 70-year reign over the UK.

