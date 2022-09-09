 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

King Charles will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday
King Charles will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday

London: Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said.

The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James´s Palace in London at 11:00 am.

Earlier, King Charles III on Friday left the remote royal estate in Balmoral, northeast Scotland, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, bound for London.

The 73-year-old new head of state was seen in a convoy of cars with Queen Consort Camilla heading to Aberdeen airport. (AFP/Web Desk)

More From Entertainment:

‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why

Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's biggest royal snubs

Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's biggest royal snubs
What happens to Netflix ‘The Crown’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

What happens to Netflix ‘The Crown’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Queen Elizabeth died ‘mourning’ Prince Philip: ‘Never recovered’

Queen Elizabeth died ‘mourning’ Prince Philip: ‘Never recovered’
Queen Elizabeth II died of broken heart: doctor explains

Queen Elizabeth II died of broken heart: doctor explains
Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death: ‘Prayers With Royal Family’

Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death: ‘Prayers With Royal Family’
Why Balmoral was significant place for Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Why Balmoral was significant place for Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rejecting’ King Charles III’s pleas?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rejecting’ King Charles III’s pleas?
Jamie Campbell Bower reveals how he ruined his Harry Porter audition

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals how he ruined his Harry Porter audition
Olivia Wilde dismisses rumours that she left ex-fiancé for beau Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde dismisses rumours that she left ex-fiancé for beau Harry Styles

Latest

view all