King Charles will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday

London: Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said.



The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James´s Palace in London at 11:00 am.

Earlier, King Charles III on Friday left the remote royal estate in Balmoral, northeast Scotland, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, bound for London.

The 73-year-old new head of state was seen in a convoy of cars with Queen Consort Camilla heading to Aberdeen airport. (AFP/Web Desk)