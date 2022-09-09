 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals how he ruined his Harry Porter audition

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower recently disclosed how he messed up his Harry Porter audition by telling an inappropriate joke about a “fairy”.

According to Independent, Bower, who rose to fame with his role as Vecna in the fourth season, opened up on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast about his blunder in his HP and Sorcerer Stone’s audition in 2001.

“I was a teenager and I had just heard this joke about a fairy, like, the reason why the fairy sits on top of the Christmas tree. And it’s a really, like, dirty joke, because it’s about the Christmas tree up somebody’s bottom,” Bower recalled.

He continued, “I told this joke in the audition, and there was again, this sort of air of silence after I said it.”

Nevertheless, the actor later told outlet that he joined the franchise in 2010 and played a young Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Bower reprised his role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

