Friday Sep 09 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death: ‘Prayers With Royal Family’

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is joining figures across the world in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who breathed her last on Thursday at the age of 96.

The Portuguese legend took to Instagram to honour her memory and penned an emotional message after the news of her tragic passing was announced prior to Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.

A moment's silence was observed prior to kick-off at Old Trafford in memory of the Queen, as Ronaldo started the first Europa League game in 20

Ronaldo wrote: 'Seven years of my career were played in the Premier League, making this my 8th season living in England.

'Throughout these years, I’ve felt the everlasting love of the UK for it’s Queen, and how important Her Majesty was and will forever be to the British people.

'I pay my respect to her memory and I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I’ve learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.'


