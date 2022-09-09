 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 to be 'intense', Alexandra Breckenridge reveals

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Netflix Virgin River to be the best season yet
Netflix Virgin River to be the best season yet

Netflix series Virgin River is going to have a “high sense of drama,” according to Alexandra Breckenridge.

Alexandra Breckenridge who plays Mel Monroe in the Netflix series, recently gave an interview and revealed what fans might expect.

The actress disclosed, “I think this season has started out well and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy."

 Breckenridge also emphasised on "high sense of drama" that will "leave people on the edge of their seats," cited from the United Business Journel.

Alexandra Breckenridge capped her interview saying that the new season will have, “some of the best episodes [they’ve] ever done.”

The new season of Virgin River will go deeper into the the lives of the characters. It will follow through Mel and Jack’s relationship and complex journeys of additional characters in the show.

The romantic drama stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, and Jenny Cooper.

Virgin River is currently being shot in British Columbia, Canada, for its fifth season which will be released sometime on 2023 on Netflix.


More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie provided the ‘worldwide scoop’ of her affair with Brad Pitt to media?

Angelina Jolie provided the ‘worldwide scoop’ of her affair with Brad Pitt to media?
Prince Charles to remove Lilibet, Archie’s titles after major Sussex snub?

Prince Charles to remove Lilibet, Archie’s titles after major Sussex snub?
‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why

Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's biggest royal snubs

Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's biggest royal snubs
What happens to Netflix ‘The Crown’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

What happens to Netflix ‘The Crown’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Queen Elizabeth died ‘mourning’ Prince Philip: ‘Never recovered’

Queen Elizabeth died ‘mourning’ Prince Philip: ‘Never recovered’
Queen Elizabeth II died of broken heart: doctor explains

Queen Elizabeth II died of broken heart: doctor explains
Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death: ‘Prayers With Royal Family’

Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death: ‘Prayers With Royal Family’
Why Balmoral was significant place for Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Why Balmoral was significant place for Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rejecting’ King Charles III’s pleas?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rejecting’ King Charles III’s pleas?

Latest

view all