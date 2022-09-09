 
Friday Sep 09 2022
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Virat Kohli's century

Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Virat Kohli struck a century in his recent Asia Cup match and wife Anushka Sharma couldnt be more proud
Virat Kohli struck a century in his recent Asia Cup match and wife Anushka Sharma couldn't be more proud

Actress Anushka Sharma is super proud of husband Virat Kohli as he scored his 71st T20 century in an Asia Cup match with Afghanistan.

Sharma posted the picture from Kohli's winning moment and wrote: “Forever with you through any and everything.”


As soon as the actress shared the post, her celebrity friends immediately started showering their love. 

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Whatta moment!!!, while Sonali Bandre commented: “Yayyyy.”

According to the Indian Express, the cricketer dedicated his hundreds to actor and wife Anushka and their daughter, Vamika. 

He stated: “I feel blessed, grateful. The last two-and-half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 soon. Angry celebrations are a thing of the past.”

“You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well," Virat added.

On the work front, Anushka is currently working on her upcoming biopic film Chakda Xpress, where she will be playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.  

