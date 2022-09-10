Meghan Markle 'retracted' Balmoral trip to avoid 'behind the scenes drama'

Meghan Markle carefully decided to pull out of visiting the Queen on her death bed at Balmoral.

The Duchess of Sussex, who did not accompany her husband Prince Harry to Scotland stayed behind in London to steer clear of trouble.

A Palace insider tells The Post: “Tensions were so high and there was no way Meghan could have gone to Balmoral."



“The fact the Sussex camp did say both Harry and Meghan were going — and then quickly retracted that statement — will tell you everything you need to know about the drama behind the scenes.”



Earlier, BBC’s long-standing royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell added: “‘She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it.”

The palace insider added: “Harry and Meghan do hate being separated from each other, so being alone in Scotland will have been very hard for Harry. No wonder why he left so early.”