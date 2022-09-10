 
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Queen Consort Camilla ‘doesn’t expect to be loved’: report

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla reportedly has no intention of ‘looking for any sort of love’ from the public because she’s a ‘stable influence’.

Former secretary of state David Mellor shared this insight in one of his interviews with GB News.

He was quoted telling the outlet, “Because I've always had a soft corner for her and she's always been on occasions that we meet, very kind and she's cultured as he is.”

“And she loves music and all the rest of it, but you know because she's a very decent person and she had no expectations of being loved.”

“And there was no sense of flouncing around like a Hollywood actress, we're not going to mention any names, of course, she has won the affection of British people, well done her.”

“She's very relaxed, very informal and I think this is going to be the making or the breaking of her because it was either going to be a totally destructive experience or it was going to be a new dimension.”

“And I think it's not any good for her, the way that she is received, as a kind and decent woman but also I think he has needed a lot of picking up and polishing.”

When asked about Camilla’s impact on Prince Charles, Mr Mellor claimed, “One has the impression that it has been good for him too, to have a stable influence by his side.”

