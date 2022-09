Netflix trending TV Show, Movies this week: Check out

Netflix is bringing its A-game this week. The streaming platform is bringing on a vast variety of new movies every day.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix in September 9

Fans can expect to see fresh new content churned out, back-to-back this week.



Morbius

Despicable Me 2

Me Time

Love in the Villa

This Is 40

Despicable Me

The Poison Rose

Sing 2

Scarface

I Came By

Netflix brings entertainment for its viewers with the new amazing comedy thrilling movies binge watch this week.

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In September 9, 2022

September will definitely be a big treat for Netflix viewers as the streaming giant is bringing exciting thrilling, whirlwind comedic, and horror shows at Netflix.

Devil in Ohio

The Imperfects

Dated and Related

I Survived a Crime

Partner Track

Echoes

Call the Midwife

Stranger Things

Diary Of A Gigolo