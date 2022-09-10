David, Victoria Beckham beef up security at Cotswolds home following burglary

File Footage

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have beefed up security at their Cotswolds mansion following a robbery at their West London home.



The former legendary footballer and the fashion designer have reportedly applied to local council to build an additional security building despite having 24-hour security at the country home.

The Beckhams were left shocked after their London mansion was targeted by burglars, who ended up stealing thousands of pounds worth of valuables.

The power couple now want to create “Fort Knox-style measures” at the north part of the £6million estate to make it more secure as per The Sun.

The design and access statement says as per the outlet, “The position is at the threshold of the grounds immediately around the house and therefore ideal for monitoring access and deliveries.”

The footballer and Posh Spice have also applied for a new gardening tools store which “provides dry and safe storage for hand tools and other horticultural equipment at the far southeast corner of the garden and grounds and includes a practical sink for handwashing.”

The couple previously won approval for a gatehouse back in June 2020 which is situated at the entrance of their extravagant property.

This comes following robbery at the London house in March 2022 when the pair’s son Cruz suspected that someone had broken into their home when he returned from a night out.

"Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area,” a source revealed at the time.

"Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off," the insider added "The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items.”

“Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family."