Gal Gadot speaks up about playing 'iconic villain' the Evil Queen

Gal Gadot is speaking up about playing the Evil Queen in Disney's forthcoming live-action version of Snow White during D23 Expo, which took place at the Anaheim Convention Center, on Friday.



The Red Notice star, 37, shared quite interesting details about working on the highly-anticipated feature and how she isn't used to portraying a villain on screen.

She was joined by the upcoming movie's leading lady, Rachel Zegler, who said it was 'an honor' to be playing the iconic Disney princess.

Gadot described the role to Deadline as 'very different than what I had done before' and that she is 'used to playing the other end of where the heart should be.'

Despite typically playing a heroine, Gadot said it was 'delightful' to have the opportunity to portray the 'iconic villain.'

'Getting under her skin was so delightful,' she gushed, making sure to add that the Evil Queen is far from her real-life persona.

Development on the live-action adaptation of Snow White began in 2016, and Marc Webb agreed to direct the feature three years later.

To note, Gadot and Zegler were announced as the movie's two leads in June of last year.

Greta Gerwig signed on to co-write the feature's screenplay that November.

Other cast members in the project include Andrew Burnap and Martin Klebba, who will portray Grumpy.



