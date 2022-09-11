 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle kids fail to get 'Prince' and 'Princess' title from King Charles?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children have seemingly been sidelined by their grandpa Charles.

According to the royal website, the new line of succession does not give the Prince and Princess titles to Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana respectively.

The titles of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children have, however, been changed.

According to King Charles' spokesman, the list could be updated "as and when we get information."

This comes amid Meghan Markle pal, Omid Socbie's new tweet, where he noticed how the titles of Archie and Lili have not been changed after the demise of the Queen.

"The Palace has updated the line of succession on their website to reflect William and Kate’s new titles.

As son of the King, Harry’s children have the right to become HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet. Right now, however, the two are listed with their original stylings," noted Scobie.


More From Entertainment:

Charles will be a brilliant King, says former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron

Charles will be a brilliant King, says former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron
Sir Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in touching musical tribute at Toronto gig

Sir Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in touching musical tribute at Toronto gig
King Charles made THIS heartwarming gesture of support towards William and Harry

King Charles made THIS heartwarming gesture of support towards William and Harry
Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Queen Elizabeth wrote a 'secret letter' that she ordered to open in 2085: report

Queen Elizabeth wrote a 'secret letter' that she ordered to open in 2085: report

Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘the true cause’ of Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘the true cause’ of Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Former councillor says Charles ‘will be a good King’

Former councillor says Charles ‘will be a good King’
Watch: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Balmoral

Watch: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Balmoral
Britney Spears sons blocked her on social media?

Britney Spears sons blocked her on social media?
King Charles gives 'subtle nod' to Diana as he talks about 'darling' Camilla

King Charles gives 'subtle nod' to Diana as he talks about 'darling' Camilla
Meghan ‘uncomfortable’ during ‘overwhelming’ reunion with Kate, William

Meghan ‘uncomfortable’ during ‘overwhelming’ reunion with Kate, William
Prince Diana thought 'Prince Charles' does not 'deserve' to be King: report

Prince Diana thought 'Prince Charles' does not 'deserve' to be King: report

Latest

view all