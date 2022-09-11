Meghan Markle kids fail to get 'Prince' and 'Princess' title from King Charles?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children have seemingly been sidelined by their grandpa Charles.



According to the royal website, the new line of succession does not give the Prince and Princess titles to Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana respectively.

The titles of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children have, however, been changed.

According to King Charles' spokesman, the list could be updated "as and when we get information."



This comes amid Meghan Markle pal, Omid Socbie's new tweet, where he noticed how the titles of Archie and Lili have not been changed after the demise of the Queen.

"The Palace has updated the line of succession on their website to reflect William and Kate’s new titles.

As son of the King, Harry’s children have the right to become HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet. Right now, however, the two are listed with their original stylings," noted Scobie.



