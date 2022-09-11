 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘the true cause’ of Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Meghan Markle has been hit with a shocking accusation regarding Queen Elizabeth, as well as her alleged ‘hand’ in the events that followed her death.

This accusation has been shared by Real Time host Bill Maher, in his opening monologue.

Maher snuck in jibes against Meghan Markle during his set and went as far as to accuse the Duchess of ‘causing’ Queen Elizabeth’s death with her podcast.

He claimed, “Queen Elizabeth died at 96, they say the cause of death was Meghan Markle's podcast.”

Maher even went as far as to accuse the streaming giant Spotify, of ‘inflating’ Meghan’s podcast popularity, considering it fell ‘majorly’ from the number one spot for the very first time since it released.

It also comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was taken from Balmoral for the ‘very last time’ for her nationwide funeral that is set to last for a total of 10 days. 

The rest of Maher's set was a satirical dig against the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth included. 

