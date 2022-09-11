 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth wrote a 'secret letter' that she ordered to open in 2085: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Queen Elizabeth wrote a secret letter that she ordered to open in 2085: report
Queen Elizabeth wrote a 'secret letter' that she ordered to open in 2085: report

Queen Elizabeth has written a letter that she ordained to open after 63 years from now, as per 7 news. 

Penned in November 1986 during her state visit, the late queen ordained in her instructions to the Lord Mayor of Sydney: “Greetings. On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 A.D., would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them.” It’s signed “Elizabeth R.”

For nearly 36 years, the sealed letter has been enclosed in the Queen Victoria Building's vault, which was inaugurated in 1898 to celebrate the diamond jubilee of Queen Victoria.

As per 7 News, the interesting note “sits inside a glass case in a restricted area and nobody knows what the letter says—not even the Queen’s personal staff.”

"Elizabeth, who became Queen in 1952, visited Australia 16 times - the first time just two years after she was crowned. She was only 27 - and the first reigning monarch to visit Australia. It was estimated that about one million people turned out to see her in Sydney," the Australian news agency further added. 

More From Entertainment:

Sir Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in touching musical tribute at Toronto gig

Sir Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in touching musical tribute at Toronto gig
King Charles made THIS heartwarming gesture of support towards William and Harry

King Charles made THIS heartwarming gesture of support towards William and Harry
Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘the true cause’ of Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘the true cause’ of Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Former councillor says Charles ‘will be a good King’

Former councillor says Charles ‘will be a good King’
Watch: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Balmoral

Watch: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Balmoral
Britney Spears sons blocked her on social media?

Britney Spears sons blocked her on social media?
Meghan Markle kids fail to get 'Prince' and 'Princess' title from King Charles?

Meghan Markle kids fail to get 'Prince' and 'Princess' title from King Charles?
King Charles gives 'subtle nod' to Diana as he talks about 'darling' Camilla

King Charles gives 'subtle nod' to Diana as he talks about 'darling' Camilla
Meghan ‘uncomfortable’ during ‘overwhelming’ reunion with Kate, William

Meghan ‘uncomfortable’ during ‘overwhelming’ reunion with Kate, William
'Intimidated' Meghan Markle 'nervously' curtsies Windsor Palace staff: Twitter

'Intimidated' Meghan Markle 'nervously' curtsies Windsor Palace staff: Twitter
Brahmastra Part One- Shiva: Here is a cameo that you may have missed

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva: Here is a cameo that you may have missed

Latest

view all