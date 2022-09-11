Queen Elizabeth wrote a 'secret letter' that she ordered to open in 2085: report

Queen Elizabeth has written a letter that she ordained to open after 63 years from now, as per 7 news.

Penned in November 1986 during her state visit, the late queen ordained in her instructions to the Lord Mayor of Sydney: “Greetings. On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 A.D., would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them.” It’s signed “Elizabeth R.”

For nearly 36 years, the sealed letter has been enclosed in the Queen Victoria Building's vault, which was inaugurated in 1898 to celebrate the diamond jubilee of Queen Victoria.

As per 7 News, the interesting note “sits inside a glass case in a restricted area and nobody knows what the letter says—not even the Queen’s personal staff.”

"Elizabeth, who became Queen in 1952, visited Australia 16 times - the first time just two years after she was crowned. She was only 27 - and the first reigning monarch to visit Australia. It was estimated that about one million people turned out to see her in Sydney," the Australian news agency further added.