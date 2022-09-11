 
Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra touches 100 crore mark in two days

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has crossed the mark of INR 100 crore within two days.

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film boasted a strong rate of advance bookings, and was released on a massive scale of screens globally.

As per the latest media reports, the film collected a whopping INR 122.13 crore globally and marked the 9th film of the actor to cross the INR 100 crore mark. 

The 39-year-old actor has films like Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Barfi, Rajneeti, Tamasha Rockstar, and Besharam in his kitty that reached the INR 100 crore mark. 

However, Brahmastra touched the incredible mark of INR 100 crore within two days.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra have opened to mixed reviews, however, fans are reaching the cinemas in droves to watch the film.


