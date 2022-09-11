Sajal Ali spotted with Imran Khan sons at International Film Festival Toronto, picture goes viral

Sajal Ali left fans stunned after her photo with sons of PakistanTehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan went viral on social media.

Netzines are proud of her as she walked the red carpet at International Film Festival Toronto for the screening of her upcoming movie.



The Mom famed actress arrived at the event to present her upcoming film titled, What Love Got To Do With It. The film is scheduled to be released in the UK on January 27, 2023.

The movie, which also stars Lily James, Emma Thompson and others, is directed by Shekhar Kapur and Jemima Goldsmith, a British filmmaker.

Jemima's sons, Sulaiman and Qasim Khan, whom she shares with PTI chairman, were also present at the event.

The picture garnered thousands of likes in no time. Fans and fellow stars also showered love of the Alif actress for her latest venture in Hollywood.