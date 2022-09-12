 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’s Olivia Colman pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen, praises new King Charles’ speech

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

‘The Crown’s Olivia Colman pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen, praises new King Charles’ speech
 ‘The Crown’s Olivia Colman pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen, praises new King Charles’ speech 

British actress Olivia Colman, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons of Netflix’s hit royal drama, The Crown, has paid an emotional tribute to the late monarch, who passed away at the age of 96

Speaking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, Colman, 48, remembered the Queen and her legacy following her tragic passing on September 8 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

“I wouldn’t know where to begin with that. She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity,” she noted.

“We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did,” she said while praising Britain’s longest reigning monarch in history.

Colman famously portrayed the late monarch in seasons three and four of The Crown. Netflix’s dramatized series about the British Royal Family received massive praise across the globe.

The actress also praised King Charles III’s powerful first speech after ascending the throne. She said, “From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully. He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she’s done.”

“From the outside world looking at Great Britain, at the moment, we’ve got some comedy going on at one side — politics — and something so dignified. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do a good job,” Colman continued.

Netflix also confirmed that filming on The Crown season six has been temporarily suspended following the news of Queen’s death.

The Crown season five will hit the screens in November this year.

More From Entertainment:

The British royal family: who’s who?

The British royal family: who’s who?
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton snub each other at tributes for Queen

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton snub each other at tributes for Queen
Princess Anne especially chosen by Queen Elizabeth to escort her coffin

Princess Anne especially chosen by Queen Elizabeth to escort her coffin
Will Kate Middleton, Prince William move to Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor home?

Will Kate Middleton, Prince William move to Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor home?
How Prince Louis reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s death?

How Prince Louis reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s death?
King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin

King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin
Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner passes away

Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner passes away
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh
Mourners of Queen asked not to leave tribute teddy bears and sandwiches

Mourners of Queen asked not to leave tribute teddy bears and sandwiches
'Prince William invited Meghan and Harry after they informed US TV to come along'

'Prince William invited Meghan and Harry after they informed US TV to come along'
With republicans at the gates, Charles III meets realm envoys

With republicans at the gates, Charles III meets realm envoys
'Barbarian', new horror, film, scares its way to the top of box office

'Barbarian', new horror, film, scares its way to the top of box office

Latest

view all