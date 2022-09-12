 
entertainment
Josh Duhamel ties the knot with Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel took his wedding vows with Audra Mari on Saturday at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Transformers alum, 49, and former Miss World America, 28, said “I do” and then hopped in a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, reported DailyMail.

After their intimate nuptials, the newlyweds stopped by a bar called Duffy's Tavern to celebrate the occasion by sharing a few drinks with friends.

The bar shared photos of the newlywed couple in a tuxedo and full wedding dress on its own Facebook page.

Chris Litton, the owner of Duffy's, told TMZ that when Josh and Audra stopped by with a few others, the affair appeared to be casual and stress-free.

Meanwhile, Josh shared a recent selfie on his Instagram story on Friday of himself wearing a Fargo Brewing cap, which appears to be the city where the two tied the knot on Saturday.

The Hollywood actor and Miss World America 2016 were first publicly linked as a couple in October 2019.

