King Charles greets mourners as he arrives in Edinburgh for royal coffin procession

Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

King Charles III and the Queen Consort greeted mourners as they arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse ahead of a procession to St Giles’ Cathedral in Ediburgh.

Charles to join procession behind coffin as queen's beloved Scotland leads Britain's goodbye.

A large number of people faced “thundery showers” as they queued for hours to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s coffin will arrive in London from Scotland on Tuesday night before being placed in Westminster Hall, where the public can view it lying in state from Wednesday, 14 September until 6.30am on the day of her funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Charles will inspect the Guard of Honour before attending the ceremony of the Keys. The monarch will then join the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral.

