Monday Sep 12 2022
Brie Larson claps back at online trolls by sharing glimpse of The Marvel’s cast: Photo

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Brie Larson recently slammed online trolls as she spoke up about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in a latest interview.

Independent reported that Larson played the role Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel in the Marvel franchise in 2018. However, she was trolled and even subjected to “sexist harassment campaigns”.

When asked how long she would be playing the role, the Academy Award-winner told Variety, “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

Interestingly, Larson turned to Twitter and posted two photos which had The Marvels cast including Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Paris.

Larson came up with a quirky caption to hit back at online bullies and wrote, “Trolls combust.”

Fans were elated to read her social media post, one fan commented, “I can only imagine how exhausting all the harassment you’ve received over the last several must have been but please know that you still have SO many fans out there and we want you to play Carol for years and years to come! I can’t wait for this movie!”

Another said, “Slay of the century Oh my God.”

Meanwhile, The Marvels is scheduled for release in July next year.

