 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele hints 'wedding', flashes mysterious ring at Beyoncé bash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Adele sent fans in a tizzy after sporting a mysterious gold ring for Beyoncé's birthday.

The singer sparked marriage rumours to her boyfriend Rich Paul as she arrived at the Bel Air mansion with her fashion A-Game.

Adele hints wedding, flashes mysterious ring at Beyoncé bash

This comes after the Hello singer gushed over her beau during an interview in ELLE UK.

She said in her August interview: "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids."

But she added: "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married'. I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married.

"I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!" she quipped.

More From Entertainment:

Kourntey Kardashian is trying 'ritualistic celibacy' to have Travis Barker baby

Kourntey Kardashian is trying 'ritualistic celibacy' to have Travis Barker baby
Leonardo DiCaprio is 'definitely' pursuing Gigi Hadid: 'Getting to know each other'

Leonardo DiCaprio is 'definitely' pursuing Gigi Hadid: 'Getting to know each other'
Prince Harry advised to cancel tell-all memoir after his nod to King Charles

Prince Harry advised to cancel tell-all memoir after his nod to King Charles
Queen's coffin set to arrive in London: security beefed up at Buckingham Palace

Queen's coffin set to arrive in London: security beefed up at Buckingham Palace
Queen's four children perform traditional Vigil around coffin of their late mother

Queen's four children perform traditional Vigil around coffin of their late mother
Olivia Wilde sends pulses racing with her captivating photos

Olivia Wilde sends pulses racing with her captivating photos
Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares homecoming photos with daughter

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares homecoming photos with daughter
Prince Andrew's exile from working monarchy seems permanent after latest incident

Prince Andrew's exile from working monarchy seems permanent after latest incident
'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor detained in Texas on charges of DWI

'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor detained in Texas on charges of DWI
Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH

Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH
Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral
Prince Andrew ‘will be kept out of royal circles’ by King Charles

Prince Andrew ‘will be kept out of royal circles’ by King Charles

Latest

view all