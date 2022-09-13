 
King Charles says 'Quran' has taught him value of 'togetherness in prayer'

King Charles holds widely positive views about Islam.

Royal expert and Writer author Jobson in his book Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes and Dreams shared how the 73-year-old is fond of reading the Quran.

Speaking to a crowd at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in 2010, Charles said Islam has taught him that “there are limits to the abundance of Nature”.

“These are not arbitrary limits, they are the limits imposed by God and, as such, if my understanding of the Quran is correct, Muslims are commanded not to transgress them,” Charles, a member of the Church of England, said.

Elsewhere in the speech, Charles added: “We share this planet with the rest of creation for a very good reason – and that is, we cannot exist on our own without the intricately balanced web of life around us. Islam has always taught this and to ignore that lesson is to default on our contract with Creation.”

In the Holy month of Ramadan this year, Charles also passed a statement to greet the Muslims around the world.

“Not only the generosity, but also abstention, gratefulness and togetherness in prayer which will give great comfort to many across the world,” he said in a statement.

“The generosity of spirit and kind-hearted hospitality of Muslims does not cease to astound me and I am sure that as we enter more uncertain times … the Muslim community will again be a source of immense charitable giving this Ramadan.

