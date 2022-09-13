Kourtney Kardashian keeps a strict diet plan for her family: Details inside

Kourtney Kardashian shared that she likes to keep her family on a healthy eating plan, revealing her son Mason has not been allowed to eat fries for a year.

The Poosh founder, 43, admitted in her recent interview that her own upbringing was less focused on health and wellness but she’s putting what she’s learned into practise with her own kids.

Addressing her own diet growing up, she told WSJ. Magazine: ‘It was the ’80s! We had really unhealthy food in our house.



‘Everyone ate chips and Lunchables and the animal cookies that were pink and white with sprinkles.’

Kourtney admitted that she would ‘get excited’ when she went to friends’ houses and tried healthy snacks from the one health food store in Los Angeles at the time, because ‘they tasted so different from the snacks I had at my house.’

She added that it was her 12-year-old son Mason, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, 39, who first inspired the change, explaining: ‘When I had Mason is when I really started my wellness journey. He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, “A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.”’

The family lives so clean that it means takeaways are very few and far between, with Kourtney revealing: ‘Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son [Mason] and he said, “Mom, I need French fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.”

‘I was like, “Today’s not the day, sorry.”’



