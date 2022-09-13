 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian keeps a strict diet plan for her family: Details inside

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian shared that she likes to keep her family on a healthy eating plan, revealing her son Mason has not been allowed to eat fries for a year.

The Poosh founder, 43, admitted in her recent interview that her own upbringing was less focused on health and wellness but she’s putting what she’s learned into practise with her own kids.

Addressing her own diet growing up, she told WSJ. Magazine: ‘It was the ’80s! We had really unhealthy food in our house.

‘Everyone ate chips and Lunchables and the animal cookies that were pink and white with sprinkles.’

Kourtney admitted that she would ‘get excited’ when she went to friends’ houses and tried healthy snacks from the one health food store in Los Angeles at the time, because ‘they tasted so different from the snacks I had at my house.’

She added that it was her 12-year-old son Mason, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, 39, who first inspired the change, explaining: ‘When I had Mason is when I really started my wellness journey. He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, “A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.”’

The family lives so clean that it means takeaways are very few and far between, with Kourtney revealing: ‘Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son [Mason] and he said, “Mom, I need French fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.”

‘I was like, “Today’s not the day, sorry.”’


More From Entertainment:

How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?

How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?
King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death

King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death
Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source

Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source
Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral
Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split
Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’

Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again
Jennifer Garner flaunts diamond eternity band after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

Jennifer Garner flaunts diamond eternity band after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

King Charles, Prince William prove they believe in forgiveness

King Charles, Prince William prove they believe in forgiveness
King Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland

King Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland
Twitter in fits after Kenan Thompson took jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rule

Twitter in fits after Kenan Thompson took jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rule

Latest

view all