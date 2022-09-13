 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

File Footage

Tristan Thompson reacted to his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's gorgeous images on social media following their reunion at Beyoncé's 41st birthday bash.

The Break my Soul singer invited the exes along with some famous Hollywood names to her grand birthday celebration in Bel Air, Calif., on Saturday.

The Kardashians star and her serial cheater boyfriend were captured at the party but it is not clear if they arrived together.

The Good American founder was photographed as she tried to hide her face with a bag while leaving the bash whereas Thompson was captured with a straight-face.

Beyonce’s guest list also included names of Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian, along with A-listers like Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith and Bella Hadid.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and Vanessa Bryant were also seen arriving at the bash.

Following the awkward run-in, the NBA player also hit “like” on her former girlfriend’s latest Instagram post in which she flaunted her shimmery silver dress from the party as per OK! Magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral

Queen chose to ‘end her days’ in Balmoral
Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson takes a jibe at Kanye West in first major appearance since Kim Kardashian split
Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’

Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys controversy: ‘it didn’t bother me’
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins hearts of fans in Pakistan again
Jennifer Garner flaunts diamond eternity band after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

Jennifer Garner flaunts diamond eternity band after Ben Affleck, JLo marriage

King Charles, Prince William prove they believe in forgiveness

King Charles, Prince William prove they believe in forgiveness
King Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland

King Charles III arrives in Northern Ireland
Twitter in fits after Kenan Thompson took jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rule

Twitter in fits after Kenan Thompson took jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rule
Meghan Markle omits ‘hurtful’ content from podcast after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle omits ‘hurtful’ content from podcast after Queen’s death
King Charles doubts Meghan Markle will discuss Queen Elizabeth’s death on Archtypes podcast

King Charles doubts Meghan Markle will discuss Queen Elizabeth’s death on Archtypes podcast
Pete Davidson wants Kim Kardashian to know he’ll always ‘be there’ for her: Source

Pete Davidson wants Kim Kardashian to know he’ll always ‘be there’ for her: Source

‘The Crown’ becomes most watched series after Queen’s death

‘The Crown’ becomes most watched series after Queen’s death

Latest

view all