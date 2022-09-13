Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

File Footage

Tristan Thompson reacted to his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's gorgeous images on social media following their reunion at Beyoncé's 41st birthday bash.



The Break my Soul singer invited the exes along with some famous Hollywood names to her grand birthday celebration in Bel Air, Calif., on Saturday.

The Kardashians star and her serial cheater boyfriend were captured at the party but it is not clear if they arrived together.

The Good American founder was photographed as she tried to hide her face with a bag while leaving the bash whereas Thompson was captured with a straight-face.

Beyonce’s guest list also included names of Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian, along with A-listers like Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith and Bella Hadid.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and Vanessa Bryant were also seen arriving at the bash.

Following the awkward run-in, the NBA player also hit “like” on her former girlfriend’s latest Instagram post in which she flaunted her shimmery silver dress from the party as per OK! Magazine.