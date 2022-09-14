 
‘Babylon’ Trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie stun in 1920s Hollywood epic

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie starrer ‘Babylon’ has been released and there is mayhem, parties and a lot more.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the movie is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, as the industry makes the transition from silent films to talkies. The ensemble cast features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire and Samara Weaving. The cast also includes Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee and Olivia Wilde.

Talking about the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival, Chazelle said, “After the quietness of First Man, I wanted to do something boisterous and loud… We want to do away with pre-conceptions of the era.”

The lavish showbiz epic takes a page from Hollywood in the 1920s when “everything was just new and wild.” While the characters in the movie are all fictional, Chazelle takes inspiration from real-life Hollywood stars.

Here is the trailer for the epic:

Babylon will receive a limited release in theatres on Christmas Day, before being available in the U.S. and worldwide.

