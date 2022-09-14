 
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
'Morbius' turns to Netflix after Box Office flop: report

Spiderman-spinoff Morbius is criticized sharply by the critics, however, the film has topped the Netflix streaming charts in the US. 

The Jared Leto-starrer film introduced him as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist diagnosed with a rare blood disease. 

In an attempt to cure the disease with an experimental new blood transfusion, he unintentionally becomes a vampire. But while Moribus wants to keep his monstrous side from emerging, his old friend Milo (Matt Smith), has no qualms with his vampiric nature.

The superhero film opened to poor reviews from critics who called out the film's inconsistent story and poorly shot post-credit scenes, as well as below-average box-office business of $164 million globally.

The Total Film gave two stars to the film, calling it a "rote, lifeless, and cynical attempt to expand Sony’s Spidey-Verse".

However, despite its poor performance at the box office, the movie has found its audience on Netflix. Also, the film's current audience score on Rotten Tomatoes stood at 71%.

Morbius has also given rise to a cult following, inspired by relentless memes circulating online.

