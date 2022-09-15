Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson did not receive an invite to attend Queen's procession

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday.

Prayers and a service reserved for close family members took place shortly after the coffin arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday's funeral.



Members of the royal family including King Charles III, The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex followed the Queen's coffin on foot during the move through London.

But Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew and who still lives with the duke, did not receive an invite because of their divorce.



Princess Anne, who has travelled with her mother's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh, and from the Scottish capital back to London, was also present with husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Peter Phillips, his sister Zara, Mike Tindall, the Duke of York and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, along with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank - were also among those gathered.