Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession

Thursday Sep 15 2022
Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queens funeral procession

Kate Middleton, who travelled behind the Queen's coffin during Wednesday's funeral procession in London, looked pensive and devastated as she left the Westminster Hall with Prince William after the service ended.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, as she is now known, looked somber as she took part in the late Queen's funeral procession and religious service at Westminster Hall.

Prince of Wales gently touched his wife's back in a comforting gesture as they left Westminster Hall this afternoon.

The new Princess of Wales followed the procession in a car with the Queen Consort. For the occasion, she wore a pair of pearl dropped earrings and a pearl brooch.

The mother-of-three looked elegant in a black dress, which she adorned with a brooch made of three imposing pearls and a stem which matched her earrings.

It is believed the Queen wore the brooch during her visit to South Korea in 1999. It matched the dropped earrings Kate wore for the occasion. The earrings belonged to Princess Diana.

